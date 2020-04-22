CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System plans to resume some surgeries on April 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System says they are preparing to phase in a number of procedures and surgeries at all of its facilities on April 27.

According to the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, the procedures and surgeries will be done with the provisions of Governor John Bel-Edward’s original order on April 20. The revised guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health initially covers medical procedures and surgeries performed in order to treat an emergency medical condition, to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease, and for time-sensitive conditions.

The CHRISTUS Health System says state officials have outlined that the process will begin with allowing for procedures that have already been postponed for 30 days to be reassessed. If the physician approves and there is appropriate documentation in the patient’s medical record, the procedure should be allowed to proceed. As these procedures resume, state officials will monitor the situation closely, including for an increase in ICU patients and/or ventilator utilization.

“In many cases, the procedures and surgeries we that have been delayed or deferred are directly tied to a patient’s immediate quality of life,” said T. Steen Trawick, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

“However, as we look into the future and the road ahead alongside our community, quite a few of these procedures will also help ensure patients live longer, healthier lives. Safely returning patients to our operating rooms, when medically necessary, as quickly as we can, is critical. But as with all surgeries and other procedures throughout the system, we must ensure our patients, Associates and physicians are safe. That is a foundational element of care at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System,” Dr. Trawick said.

Our facilities have secured the personal protective equipment (PPE) and excess capacity necessary to safely care for the full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs that we have worked so hard to address in our communities for more than 150 years. We are working with physicians at facilities in Shreveport, Bossier and Coushatta now to reschedule their patients for medical and surgical procedures they were forced to postpone due to the initial order. While we all understand the reason that these procedures had to be postponed, waiting has imposed a hardship on many of these patients, as many can no longer delay care for heart disease, cancer, pain, vision problems and other conditions. We are working to avoid a surge in illness and suffering as a result of deferred and delayed care. Individuals are encouraged to discuss their individual cases with their physicians directly to understand their upcoming procedures and surgeries. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System practices infection prevention every day. In addition, the CHRISTUS is leading the Northern Louisiana community, and the country, by recently announcing the rolling out antibody testing for some patients, Associates and physicians in its ministries. This new screening tool allows the hospital to test these groups for antibodies related to the COVID-19 virus, helping it to identify how each patient should receive care and how to keep its caregivers safe. Not only that, but CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier has been steadily working and planning to continue providing necessary, non-COVID care to keep people safe and healthy. To keep all who enter our facilities safe, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier continues to have these following precautions in place: · Limiting visitors; · Screening everyone who comes through our doors; · Isolating COVID-19 patients to one area of the facility; William Knous, Manager Media – Public Relations – CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System

