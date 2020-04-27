CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System gives guidelines on resuming some procedures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is resuming some procedures and surgeries this week in accordance with the provisions of Governor John Bel-Edward’s original order on April 20th.

That process will begin with allowing for procedures that have already been postponed for 30 days to be reassessed. If the physician approves and there is appropriate documentation in the patient’s medical record, the procedure should be allowed to proceed. As these procedures resume, state officials will monitor the situation closely, including for an increase in ICU patients and/or ventilator utilization.

The revised guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health initially covers medical procedures and surgeries performed in order to treat an emergency medical condition, to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease, and for time-sensitive conditions.

The health system will also have a peer-based review board to make sure the procedures are in accordance with Governor Edwards’ order.

In order to safely keep the COVID-19 positive patients seperated from patients coming in for the resumed procedures, the health systems has isolated the COVID-19 patients in their own wing.

