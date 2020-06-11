CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier to mark NICU Reunion with virtual celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System will mark the annual recognition of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduates with a virtual celebration.

This year’s NICU Reunion, which will take place on Sunday, July 19, will include a compilation video that features submitted photos, videos, and memories from past NICU graduates.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier NICU Clinical Director Christy Bailey said, “As a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, the CHRISTUS NICU is one of our signature programs that serves our smallest and most vulnerable patients. Having the opportunity to honor the growth, accomplishments, and milestones of individuals who were born prematurely is so special and exciting. Since we can’t be in person for our reunion this year, we want to do a number of things to celebrate virtually so we can still catch up and see our NICU grads. Whether your former NICU patient is still a toddler, in elementary or high school or already a parent themselves, we cherish the opportunity to see the progress of our former patients. We are so proud to have been a part of each child’s beginning, and can’t wait to see where they are today.”

Organizers are asking for all who were NICU babies at CHRISTUS Schumpert until 2014 or at CHRISTUS Highland from 2015 forward, to participate at the virtual event page.

Each week, NICU families are asked to submit photos, memories, or a video through the Facebook event page.

CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer Steen Trawick, M.D. said, “CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is honored to be the first home of so many ‘miracle babies,’ who have overcome the odds of prematurity. Though the situation surrounding the celebrations may have changed, the spirit that drives them remains steadfast.”

