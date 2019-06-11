CHRISTUS St. Michael invites nurses to drop in for interviews

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital officials said they're looking to grow and bring in new RN's to fill numerous positions across the health system.

Hospital officials said they are welcoming applicants for walk-in interviews all week, through June 14. A spokesperson said they are trying to remove the time constraints of the process of recruitment, and they want candidates interested in their organization to have the opportunity to come in and speak with leaders at their convenience.

Applicants can visit the Human Resources department at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. through this Friday, June 14.

Officials said they are seeking RN's for the ICU, NICU, Labor & Delivery, Telemetry, OR and Rehab departments. Nurses are encouraged to bring their resumes and fill out an application at christuscareers.org before they come in, if possible.

Officials said sign-on bonuses are available.

For further information, contact Kelsi Ayres at (903) 614-2154.

