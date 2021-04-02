CHRISTUS St. Michael to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Atlanta

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) ― CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week in Atlanta.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at the facility on 1007 S William St.

Those who are 18 and older are eligible to receive this round of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-Atlanta Administrator Brett Kinman said, “We are excited the Texas Department of State Health Services has broadened the criteria for receiving the vaccine to include younger individuals, allowing us to expand our efforts to reach more people.”

The vaccine is available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for Tuesday, April 6, visit https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/atlanta. For more information or assistance in making an appointment, contact Melissa Kimble at (903) 799-3301.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to appointment time. There is ample supply of vaccine for all individuals who have scheduled appointments.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.