Church family surprises grieving widow with caravan of caring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s even more difficult during the current health crisis with loved ones unable to gather to grieve.

A difficult day for the Turnham family turned into a surprise celebration of life.

“The Lord has brought him home for a better future because he was suffering, and I’m grateful for that,” said Mona Turnham, whose husband of 63 years, Bob, passed away just shy of his 90th birthday.

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to gathering in groups, so Turnham’s Broadmoor Baptist Church family decided to drive home the message they care.

“We just wanted to do something uplifting for her and boost her spirits,” said Katie Mook.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to express our love for them in a way that we can right now,” said Herb Armentrout.

Car after car drove past the Lovers Lane home Turnham shared with her husband for decades. About 75 vehicles total showed their support for the family.

“Absolutely I was surprised,” said Turnham. “I had no idea.

“And my family did not tell me, and I don’t trust them now,” she joked.

The parade of love served as a touching tribute to a life well-lived.

“Our father was a very genuine gentleman who lived his life with grace in a humble manner,” said Turnham’s son Rob. “So, it was great to see.”

The family is planning a memorial service to celebrate Bob Turnham’s life with friends and family in person when the restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

