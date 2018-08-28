Cinderella, Prince Charming Project back at Barksdale

The second year of the Cinderella and Prince Charming Project is underway collecting dresses and suits to help military spouses attend this year’s Air Force Ball.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center will collect these items until Aug. 30 where they will be distributed for free.

“We have dresses for anyone who can’t afford new ensembles for the Air Force Ball,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Ellison, 2nd FSS readiness NCO in charge. “Anyone can come in, try one on and leave with free formal wear.”

The A&FRC will have two distribution dates where military spouses can pick out an outfit of their choice: Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We chose to carry on this project because military spouses have to go to a lot of functions,” Ellison said. “It’s easy for me to get dressed up because I can put on a uniform, but for military spouses, they have to go out and spend money on items such as an outfit, alterations, and their hair. It all adds up.”

Last year, the A&FRC collected 66 dresses and distributed a total of 12. This year they are also accepting suits, which will also be available for selection. The dresses that aren’t distributed will be donated to local dress shops.

“Those gowns and suits can cost at least $150,” said Selina Lyle, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program recovery care coordinator with the Air Force Personnel Center. “Why not pick up one for free? My husband has been in for over 18 years and I have accumulated a lot of dresses. It is a great opportunity to give back to the spouses.”

All dresses can be dropped off at the front desk of the A&FRC. For more information, please visit the A&FRC or call (318) 456-8400.