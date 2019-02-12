Cinderella’s Closet celebrates grand opening on Barksdale Air Force Base

The grand opening of Cinderella’s Closet on Barksdale Air Force Base has been years in the making.

“The idea really came about two years ago when there was a lot of spouses on the facebook page saying that they couldn’t go to the Air Force Ball because they didn’t have a dress. That year we collected and just gave all the dresses out,” said Jessica Rochon, Cinderella’s Closet Co-Founder.

They continued to grow and moved into a beautiful new space, able to rent out free dresses for formal events on base and for other events like Mardi Gras balls, homecoming and prom.

“The community has been such a great resource, just posting it on our facebook page and people contacting us, saying they have dresses and they want to help,” said Kim Gordon, Cinderella’s Closet Co-Founder.

Purchasing dresses for so many events can get expensive.

“And the thought to buy a dress for one event, that you already have to buy tickets for, that you already have to find babysitting for or whatever else it is can just really add up on the bill,” explained Camden Inman, Cinderella’s Closet client.

Just last week, Camden Inman found herself in need of a dress for the Air Force Leadership School graduation.

“I contacted them and said is there any chance you guys have a maternity dress. that would be great. They said we might have something that will fit you… just come in,” said Inman.

She says she found two dresses which fit perfectly.

“People complimented me on my dress and told me how cute it was on me,” said Inman. “And I don’t know… I felt like a princess almost.”

You can donate dresses to Cinderella’s Closet by dropping them off at any Azalea’s Cleaners and letting them know it’s for Cinderella’s Closet on Barksdale Air Force Base.