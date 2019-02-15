Cirque Du Soleil makes a stop at the Century Link Center this weekend.

The famed Cirque Du Soleil Show kicks off tonight at the Century Link Center in Bossier City. Earlier, our news crews got a sneak peek of the production, “Corteo”. Cirque Du Soleli’s first production was in Montreal in 2005. The show combines strong acting with powerful and graceful acrobatics. The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.

“”Corteo is about a clown dreaming about his own funeral. His friends from all over the world is coming to see him and show all of their amazing skills they have,” said Maxwell Batista. “”In this show you are going to cry, laugh, you are going to have all types of feelings,” said Ciprian Veres.

The show begins tonight at 7:30 pm. Tickets are starting at fifty nine dollars. On Friday the show will start at 7:30 pm. You can catch the show Saturday at 3:30 and 7:30 pm. Sunday the show will conclude at 1:00 and 5:00 pm.