Citizen voices concern about TAPD pay parity

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A spokesman for some citizens concerned about police pay voiced his concerns to city officials at Monday’s board meeting.

In 1996, voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to keep city police officers’ salaries equal to those on the Texas-side, which is known as pay parity.

In late 2017, some citizens filed a lawsuit claiming the city has mismanaged the dedicated sales tax revenue.

The case is set to be in court for summary judgment on July 1.

David Haak said he is a spokesman for the citizens who filed the lawsuit. “That summary judgment could end the quarter-cent sales tax … we agree, it’s unconstitutional. But, they are trying to sever the parity pay and keep the money. We just believe that … it will go away and our question is, heaven forbid, because the city needs the $1.2 million, without that you’ll take $1.2 million from an $8 million dollar police budget, they can’t function.”

Haak said citizens would like to sit down and work out a reasonable answer with city officials.

The city says it can’t comment on pending litigation.

