Shreveport, Caddo officials to hold briefing on preparation and response to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City and parish officials will hold a Unified Command Group meeting on March 13 to discuss preparation and response to COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The meeting will be closed to the public and held in the Caddo Emergency Operations Center at 1144 Texas Avenue, in Shreveport at 8 a.m.

KTAL/KMSS will live stream the meeting.

Caddo Parish officials confirmed one case of presumptive positive results on March 11.

Caddo Homeland Security Director/Sheriff Steve Prator said in a statement released Wednesday evening, the man was a middle-aged man “with no risk factors and no history of travel self-presented to a local hospital. He was admitted, and a test for coronavirus was conducted.”

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System confirmed Thursday that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was treated at their hospital.

In a statement, the health system sought to reassure citizens that they are prepared and ready to care for the community after Governor Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency in Louisiana on Wednesday.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Thursday morning addressing the 14 presumptive positive cases that have been confirmed in Caddo, Jefferson, Lafourche, and Orleans parish.

According to Gov. Edwards washing your hands and taking the basic precautions can help prevent the spread of the disease.

Sheriff Prator says on-site visitation for inmates at Caddo Correctional Center has been suspended until further notice.

