City council clears way for Bayou Classic to happen in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — City council members have cleared the way for the Bayou Classic to happen in Shreveport.

The Shreveport City Council approved Mayor Adrian Perkins’s collaboration with NOOCI, a New Orleans Convention Company, who manages the Bayou Classic Football Game between Grambling State University and Southern University.

The football game was postponed to Spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bayou Classic is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 17 at the Independence Stadium.

Mayor Perkins says the game will help Shreveport economically as it is now climbing out of a hole in hopes to get back into normalcy.