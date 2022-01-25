SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council postponed a vote Tuesday on appointing a Chief Financial Officer after allegations surfaced involving the city’s accounting department.

City Council was set to appoint interim Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown for the permanent position on Tuesday, postponed the vote after the city’s former Controller held a press conference on Monday alleging major financial problems and auditing errors within the accounting department.

Councilman Grayson Boucher called for the vote to be put off, which all council members agreed to unanimously.

“Just to get some definitive answers first. We need a little Q and A before making a decision,” said Dist. G Councilman Jerry Bowman.

“The CFO position oversees an over $400 million budget and those are taxpayer’s funds, so if there’s a question then we need to do our due diligence. I don’t think two weeks is going to hurt anyone involved,” Boucher said.

“I’ve been concerned about the accounting department for years,” Boucher explained. “I think ever since I’ve been on the council for three and half years I’ve seen how there needs to be some improvement. We have some real issues with the City of Shreveport but it didn’t start with this administration or this council either. It’s been going on for quite some time.”

In the meantime, Brown will remain interim CFO.

The City’s former Controller Ben Hebert said Monday he plans to file a lawsuit against the city for allegedly violating state law and claims of age and race discrimination.