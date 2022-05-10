SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has unanimously approved Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ pick for fire chief.

The city council approved the appointment of Clarence Reese during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Perkins selected Reese in early April after narrowing down a list of 11 candidates to replace Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, who announced his retirement in September shortly before he was named the new Director of Emergency Management for the Willis-Knighton Health System the following month.

“Chief Reese has a vision and plan for the future of the Shreveport Fire Department,” Perkins said in a statement announcing his decision. “His nearly two decades of service displays his commitment to our citizens on a daily basis. Fostering longstanding relationships in the community will be crucial for recruitment efforts and building a stronger department for citizens.”

Reese previously served as the Assistant to the Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs/Firefighters, Government Finance Officers Association, and National Informational Officers Association.