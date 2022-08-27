SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.

“Real Talk on the Real Time Crime Center” will take place on Wednesday, August 31 at 5 p.m. in Government Chambers located at 505 Travis Street.

Citizens are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time and may submit them via email to safershreveport@shreveportla.gov.

RTCC leadership will be available after the discussion to answer questions immediately following the program.

Anyone unable to attend may watch the live stream on Mayor Perkins’ Facebook page.