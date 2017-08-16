City moves recycling bins to more secure location

The City of Natchitoches would like to advise residents that recycling bins will be moved to a more secure

location.



Effective Aug. 15 the City Recycling Center on Mill St. at the ADM facility will be moved to a more secure

location inside the gates of the facility.



The new Recycling Center location hours of operation will correlate with the Public Works Department’s

operating hours, Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and special hours on Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.



The need for extra security around the Recycling Center is due to the high rise of illegal dumping of trash at the center.



Food waste, yard waste, glass bottles, furniture, appliances, tires, toys, automobile parts, paint buckets, batteries, construction materials, aerosol spray cans, wood, rocks, bricks and dirt are strictly prohibited and should NOT be placed in the recycling bins.



It is the hope of the City that the new location will allow for better monitoring and discourage all forms of illegal dumping.



Items accepted at the City Recycling Center;

Paper– Newspaper, Corrugated boxes, Cardboard, Magazines, Mail, Junk Mail, Office Paper, Shopping Catalogs, Cereal Boxes, Food packaging boxes, any paper product that has not come into contact with food waste or restroom trash.

Aluminum Cans– Any Drink cans or Food cans (The cans do not have to be washed out, but we would ask to please wash out any waste food to reduce smell).

Steel Cans– Any Food or Drink cans (The cans do not have to be washed out, but we would ask to please wash out any waste food to reduce smell).