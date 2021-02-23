City of Atlanta urges citizens to check yards for water leaks

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Atlanta is asking residents to check their yards for water leaks.

According to City manager David Cockrell, water pressure is still low and some major leaks have been discovered. Officials said the cause may be broken lines and minor leaks that have gone undetected in businesses and yards.

“Each service connection can put out a tremendous amount of water and all of those added up can equal a lot of water,” said Cockrell.

Call Atlanta City Hall at 903-796-2192 if you discover a leak.