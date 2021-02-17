City of Bossier: Rumors of water being cut off ‘not true’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rumors circling around that the City of Bossier City will be cutting off the water in the midst of extremely cold weather conditions have been shut down.

City officials on Wednesday said that a rumor is going around, claiming the city is cutting off water, “is not true.”

“Pressure is low, and there is a boil advisory, but we will not be cutting off water unless a customer requests shut off,” The City of Bossier City said Wednesday.

The entire Bossier City water system went under a boil advisory around 5:00 a.m. City officials say that the boil advisory is in response to low water pressure.

The majority of the pressure loss is due to the extreme cold weather requiring customers to run water to prevent freezing pipes combined with countess ruptures to customer’s service lines.

The advisory includes all of the City of Bossier water service areas and all systems such as: the Cypress Black Bayou Water System, the Town of Benton Water System, and the Country Place Water System.