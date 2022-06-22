DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – In Morris County, Daingerfield has updated its burn ban to include “no aerial fireworks permitted within city limits.”

City officials confirmed that the addition went into effect on Tuesday and will remain in effect for the next few weeks, including July 4.

Citing hot and dry conditions, Daingerfield is a part of a growing list of cities and counties in East Texas to enact burn bans. Daingerfield is currently the only known East Texas city to outright ban the use of aerial fireworks.

The City of Lone Star, which neighbors Daingerfield enacted their own burn ban Tuesday night “because of reduced moisture levels and extreme temperatures which have increased the risk of fire,” according to Roger Dudley, the Lone Star Fire Marshal.