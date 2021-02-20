City of Grambling: Boil advisory issued until further notice

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Grambling has issued a boil advisory for all residents until further notice.
City officials released a statement Saturday, advising all residents to boil their water for at least two to three minutes before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing their teeth.
The City of Grambling says they will notify the public when the boil advisory is lifted.
