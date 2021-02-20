City of Grambling: Boil advisory issued until further notice

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Grambling has issued a boil advisory for all residents until further notice.

City officials released a statement Saturday, advising all residents to boil their water for at least two to three minutes before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing their teeth.

The City of Grambling says they will notify the public when the boil advisory is lifted.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss