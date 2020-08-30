City of Grambling issues boil advisory

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who are living in the City of Grambling are being told to boil their water.

City officials released a statement Saturday, advising all residents to boil their water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing their teeth.

The City of Grambling says they will notify the public when the boil advisory is lifted.

