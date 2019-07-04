City of Marshall ends red light camera program

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Marshall has ended participation in its red light program to comply with a law that went into effect June 2.

The ending of the program comes after Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 June 1, prohibiting cities from using photographic camera systems that catch citizens speeding or running red lights to issue fines.

According to a statement released by the Marshall Police Department, citations issued before June 2 are still valid. Anyone with outstanding citations issued before to the new laws took effect, should send a check, money order or cashier’s check made out to the City of Marshall and mailed to the Marshall Police Department.

