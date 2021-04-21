City of Marshall gearing up for 2021 Arbor Day

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall is inviting all residents to participate in next week’s 2021 Arbor Day celebration.

During the early phases of Downtown Redevelopment, the four live oak trees that were located in the 200 block of North Washington caused extensive damage to the sidewalks making it necessary to remove the trees.

To fulfill a commitment to the citizens and in an effort for growth and renewal, city officials are encouraging everyone to come out and watch as four Live Oak trees are planted at Airport Park. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.