City of Marshall gets $150K donation for new pet adoption center

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall has received another major donation that will go toward the construction of its new pet adoption center.
On Monday local businessman and philanthropist Jerry Cargill presented a $150,000 check to Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr.
The check represents the second scheduled installment of a commitment, from Friends of Marshall Animals, to raise $450,000 from private donors towards the construction of this much-needed facility.
Tax-deductible contributions may continue to be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc., P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671, and at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org online, or by visiting their Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.