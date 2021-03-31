City of Marshall gets $150K donation for new pet adoption center

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall has received another major donation that will go toward the construction of its new pet adoption center.

On Monday local businessman and philanthropist Jerry Cargill presented a $150,000 check to Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr.

The check represents the second scheduled installment of a commitment, from Friends of Marshall Animals, to raise $450,000 from private donors towards the construction of this much-needed facility.

Tax-deductible contributions may continue to be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc., P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671, and at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org online, or by visiting their Facebook page.