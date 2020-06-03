City of Marshall issues boil advisory due to main water line repair

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Citizens in Marshall are being told to boil their water after city crews repaired a main water line break Wednesday.

According to the City of Marshall, Public Works crews responded to a main water line break at the corner of Bomar Street and Merritt Street. By 2:00 p.m., crews finished the repairs, and the city staff began to pressure the water system.

“We thank the citizens of Marshall for their patience as we expect the system to be 95%

operational by midday barring any significant issues,” said city officials.

The following streets experienced low pressure or no pressure during the line break, and the boil advisory will proceed until testing is complete, and returned as safe for residents to consume.

Gordon, Merritt, Nathan, Bomar, Elsie, and Medill Streets.

Drinking Water

• Use commercially bottled water; or

• Boil water for two minute before use, or

• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized

container.

Beverages Made with Water

• Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods

Ice Making

• Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.

• Use commercially manufactured ice.

Cooking

• Use commercially bottled water, or

• Boil water for at least one minute; or

• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized

container.

Handwashing

• Use commercially bottled water, or

• Boil water for at least one minute; or

• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container. Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment

