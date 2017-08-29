Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

City of Marshall makes preparations for Tropical Storm Harvey

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marshall Texas prepares for Harvey 08.29.17_1504016315868.PNG

The City of Marshall is making preparations for potential weather events from Tropical Storm Harvey as remnants of the storm system make its way into the East Texas-area.

The city’s Public Works Department is currently working to ensure that all upstream bridges and culverts are free of debris and flowing and that barricades are set up near historically flooding areas.

In addition, the water utilities division is making sure that all manholes and sewer lines where monthly
maintenance is normally provided are washed out and addressed over the next three days.

The city will have sand bags at the Convenience Station on Five Notch Rd. available for city residents, limit of 10 each, if needed.

At this time, the city has not been asked to open a shelter for evacuees, but Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said the city is prepared for such a request.

“We are in communication with State agencies and will keep the public informed of changes. It’s our
understanding that mega-shelters in the DFW metroplex have opened. We have discussed all possibilities and prepared ourselves in case we are needed for additional resources and personnel to travel south as needed.”

Texans are encouraged to donate to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. The Texas Department of
Public Safety encourages Texans to use the Emergency Preparedness Portal, which can be accessed at:
emergency.portal.texas.gov as an aid to locate charitable organizations assisting in hurricane relief efforts.

The link also has valuable information on tips to avoiding fraudulent charitable contribution schemes, recommended animal welfare groups, road closures and more.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 80° 64°

Friday

68° / 58°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 68° 58°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 77° 64°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 64°

Monday

75° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss