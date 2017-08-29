City of Marshall makes preparations for Tropical Storm Harvey

The City of Marshall is making preparations for potential weather events from Tropical Storm Harvey as remnants of the storm system make its way into the East Texas-area.



The city’s Public Works Department is currently working to ensure that all upstream bridges and culverts are free of debris and flowing and that barricades are set up near historically flooding areas.



In addition, the water utilities division is making sure that all manholes and sewer lines where monthly

maintenance is normally provided are washed out and addressed over the next three days.



The city will have sand bags at the Convenience Station on Five Notch Rd. available for city residents, limit of 10 each, if needed.



At this time, the city has not been asked to open a shelter for evacuees, but Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said the city is prepared for such a request.



“We are in communication with State agencies and will keep the public informed of changes. It’s our

understanding that mega-shelters in the DFW metroplex have opened. We have discussed all possibilities and prepared ourselves in case we are needed for additional resources and personnel to travel south as needed.”



Texans are encouraged to donate to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. The Texas Department of

Public Safety encourages Texans to use the Emergency Preparedness Portal, which can be accessed at:

emergency.portal.texas.gov as an aid to locate charitable organizations assisting in hurricane relief efforts.

The link also has valuable information on tips to avoiding fraudulent charitable contribution schemes, recommended animal welfare groups, road closures and more.



