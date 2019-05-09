City of Marshall offering sandbags to residents

The month of May has started off very wet for parts of East Texas. Last week, Longview broke their daily rainfall record of 5.05". Normally, Longview sees about 4.80 inches in the month of May. With additional heavy rain in the forecast, residents picked up sandbags to prepare for possible flooding.

"We are trying to give the customers a little hand by offering ten free bags so they can protect their home and property," said Tommie Ford, City of Marshall Crew Chief. "I am going to put the sandbags by my patio door. The last time the water was up I looked out and said "don't come in here", said Marshall resident Luala Scott.

Christopher Rayson came to pick up sandbags for his uncle. Rayson is tired of the rain and will be happy once the rain is over. "I wash cars. I detail cars inside and out. I can't wait for the rain to move out," said Rayson.

The city of Marshall is doing its part to make sure they are ready to handle more heavy rain over the next couple of days. Ford asks everyone to be careful around the flood-prone areas of the town. "We have crews working on the drainage," said Ford.

The forecast calls for more rain through the weekend. If you need sandbags, contact the city of Marshall.