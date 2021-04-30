City of Marshall postpones 2021 Arbor Day celebration

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall has postponed the 2021 Arbor Day Program due to inclement weather.

According to city officials, Arbor Day which was originally scheduled for Friday, April 30 will now take place at 9 a.m. Monday, May 3.

The City of Marshall would like to invite all residents to come out to receive their own free tree sapling and watch as four Live Oak trees are planted at Airport Park on 1110 Warren Dr.