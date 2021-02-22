City of Marshall to distribute cases of water to citizens Tuesday

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall will be distributing cases of water to citizens on Tuesday.

According to the City of Marshall, the distribution will be from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Boulevard South.

The City of Marshall remains under a city-wide boil advisory as a precautionary measure. citizens should continue to boil water for two minutes before consumption or use it for cooking.

Citizens who have water are asked to conserve and refrain from all activities that require large amounts of water.