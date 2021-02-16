City of Natchitoches offices to remain closed Wednesday due to ice storm

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches announced offices will remain closed on Wednesday, February as winter weather conditions continue to be in effect in northwest Louisiana.

According to Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr., the National Weather Service is predicting sleet, especially freezing rain with 0.25 to 0.50 inch of ice accumulation, which has the potential to cause dangerous road conditions as well as damage to power and water lines.

“Today, we have received many calls regarding water leaks and frozen pipes,” said the City of Natchitoches.

“Please be prepared to cut off your water in the event of a water leak or busted line as our response time is slow due to the road conditions and an influx in calls. Our Utility Department is responding to these calls, but we appreciate your patience and help in addressing these issues.”

City officials say CLECO Power is not expecting any rolling blackouts for the electric system, but this could change as weather conditions change, placing a strain on the electrical grid. CLECO Power has advised that advanced notice will be given to the city and in turn, they will notify their customers.

Residents can help by conserving electricity by setting their unit to 68 degrees or lower, turning off or unplugging appliances and lights not being used, reducing washing machine and dishwasher usage, and making sure windows are sealed shut and shades are closed to keep the heat in.

Once again, under the advisement of law enforcement and emergency personnel, Mayor Williams is urging the public to stay off all roadways and bridges. The condition of the roadways in the city and parish are unsafe for you as well as our personnel, putting your life and theirs in danger.

Departments including Police, Fire, Utility, and Public Works continue to have personnel on hand in case there is a need for an emergency response. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. If you experience a power outage, water leak or broken pipe, please contact the City’s Utility Emergency Line at (318) 357-3880.

Waste Connections has notified the City garbage trucks will not run on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Trucks will resume their normal routes once road conditions improve.

Further updates will be posted to the City’s website and facebook page @CityofNatchitoches if necessary.