City of Natchitoches to reduce water bill payments for residents impacted by winter storms

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Natchitoches is taking steps to reduce water bill payments for residents affected by the winter storms in February.

After recognizing the catastrophe caused by the extreme weather conditions Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency on Feb. 11. In accordance with Gov. Edwards’ declaration, Natchitoches city officials initially established a payment plan to assist customers with excessive bills after receiving numerous calls regarding high usage charges on their water and sewer bills due to water leaks.

The City is now making additional efforts to adjust residents’ water bills.

Starting Wednesday, April 7, customers will be eligible for a water bill reduction if water usage was above 25% on the bill for the month of Feb. 2021.

The utility billing department will compare the customer’s previous usage over the last three months and confirm any excess water usage in the amount of the current bill.

To confirm your eligibility, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318) 357-3830.