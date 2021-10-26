City of Shreveport agrees to extend contracts to cover security for local Mardi Gras parades

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has agreed to extend the contract with local Mardi Gras krewes for another two years, according to the mayor’s office, ending the uncertainty for the upcoming season about whether the parades will roll in February.

A ten-year agreement with the city that covered the costs of police and EMS services for the parades was set to expire in December, which would have left the krewes of Gemini and Centaur to foot the estimated $100,000 bill in 2022.

But representatives from the Krewes of Gemini and Centaur met with Mayor Adrian Perkins Tuesday and appealed to the city to continue covering the costs, citing the millions of dollars in economic impact the events bring to the city.

“Mardi Gras is an annual tradition that the City of Shreveport will continue to support,” the mayor’s office said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, we agreed to extend the contracts for the Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini for another two years. A decision will be made next week on the exact route and the Event Task Force will help determine the best option. We will continue conversations with all local agencies that benefit from the economic impact of the parades and hope to negotiate a plan in the future that allows all parties to contribute resources and funding. We are looking forward to working with both Krewes to ensure a safe and successful 2022 Mardi Gras season.”

Both krewes had pitched the idea of having the parade in Bossier City, but that idea was shot down.

“After much deliberation and discussion, the administration and City Council agree that it is not in the best interest of the citizens of Bossier City to host Mardi Gras parades in 2022,” Mayor Tommy Chandler said in a statement last week. “Given the time constraints, public safety and budgetary concerns could not be adequately addressed. Talks were left open for future seasons. The City of Bossier appreciates the Krewes’ understanding and look forward to future discussions.”

The last time krewes rolled in Shreveport was in February 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.