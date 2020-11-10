City of Shreveport cashier’s window to close due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport cashier’s window will be closed for the remainder of with week due to the coronavirus.

The city says the permits and inspections desks will remain open to the public.

Customers may drop off payments in the dropbox on the first floor of Government Plaza, or make payments online for water bills, property taxes, licenses, and fees at https://www.shreveportla.gov.

For questions regarding payments call (318) 673-5400.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.