City of Shreveport closing offices Thursday in preparation of Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport will close offices Thursday in preparation for Hurricane Laura.

Emergency and essential personnel will be working through the storm.

The Police and Fire departments have additional staff ready to serve in the event

of weather emergencies.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said, “The City of Shreveport is prepared and ready to help our citizens weather this storm. We are asking everyone to take the necessary precautions to prepare for this storm and to stay safe.”

Sand bags will continue to be available from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3825 Old Mansfield Rd.

SporTran will halt all transit for Thursday.

Public Works will suspend recycling, trash collection and landfill operations on Thursday and is expected to resume operations on Friday morning, weather permitting. Thursday’s scheduled trash collection will be picked up on Friday. Friday’s collection will move to

Saturday.

Residents are also encouraged not to put trash containers out until after the storm has

passed. Everyone is encouraged to make every effort to secure garbage and

recycling cans to prevent them from causing damage to property.

For questions about the trash schedule, please call (318) 673-6300. For questions

about drainage or to report a downed tree on City right of way, please call (318)

673-6330 or 6331.

Please check out the City’s social media sites (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram)

to get important public safety information.

