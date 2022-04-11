SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite years of efforts to save Fair Grounds Field, it appears the iconic baseball stadium next to Shreveport‘s Independence Stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds is headed for demolition.

“A contractor has been selected and the City of Shreveport is in the process of executing a contract, which should take around 30 days,” Shreveport Mayor’s Office spokesperson Marquell Sennett said in a brief statement Monday afternoon confirming a contract is in the works.

“The notice to proceed will be issued once the contract is signed. This contract is for the total demolition of the facility.”

Opened in 1986, Fair Grounds Fields was once considered one of the top ballparks in minor league baseball. For more than two decades, it was home to the Shreveport Captains, a minor league professional baseball team in the Texas League, and a “farm team” for the San Francisco Giants.

After the original Captains were sold to a new owner and moved to Laredo, Texas in 2000, other teams tried, but it just wasn’t the same. Attendance fell off. The gates were locked in 2011, and Fair Grounds Field fell further and further into disrepair until it was ultimately condemned.