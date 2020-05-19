City of Shreveport employees receive furlough letter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Employees for the City of Shreveport have received a furlough letter from the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Last Friday CAO Henry Whitehorn sent a voluntary furlough letter to city employees.

Whitehorn said the city is soliciting employees who are willing to be placed on “Leave Without Pay.”

Employees would be placed in a temporary, non-duty and non-pay status while maintaining their eligibilty for health benefits and retirement credit.

Here is a copy of Whitehorn’s letter to city employees:

Circumstances beyond the City of Shreveport’s control necessitate the need for temporary furlough of City employees. Rather than permanently separating employees from the workforce, this personnel action will place employees in a temporary, non-duty and non-pay status while maintaining their eligibility for health benefits and retirement credit. The furlough status of an employee does not waive his or her employment rights available under the law.

At this time, the City is soliciting employees who are willing to be placed on voluntary furlough (leave without pay (“LWOP” status). Any employee who would like to volunteer to be placed on furlough must submit a request to their director in writing. The savings from voluntary LWOP will be used to reduce the number of employees subject to furlough or the number of furlough hours for all employees being furloughed.

Employees placed in LWOP status may be entitled to unemployment benefits. Outside employment is permitted for furloughed employees for the duration of the furlough period, so long as said employment does not violate the Louisiana Code for Governmental Ethics or dual office holding provisions of the State. If an employee obtains outside employment during the furlough period, the City shall no longer be obligated (other than what is required by law) to provide the employee benefits referenced in the “Employee Benefits” provision of this policy.

NOTE: The City reserves the right to decline a voluntary request for LWOP from any employee.

