City of Shreveport launches software development bootcamp

The City of Shreveport and Tech Talent South announced today the launch of a software development bootcamp, CodeSHV

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A different kind of bootcamp is coming to Shreveport.

On Thursday, the City of Shreveport and Tech Talent South, announced the launch of a software development bootcamp, CodeSHV.

CodeSHV is a four-month, full-time, immersive technology training program.

Participants will learn the basics of front-end and back-end software development — how to make websites and mobile apps.

Recruitment specialists will help prepare graduates to apply and compete for entry-level technology roles. Nationally, the average entry-level software developer earns $75,000 per year.

City officials say this launch represents a critical step in the expansion of Shreveport’s technology ecosystem.

“I campaigned on a smart-city platform, and CodeSHV is an important step toward a 21st Century economy,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Shreveport has one of the most productive workforces in the country, but the modern economy necessitates new skills and, therefore, new training. CodeSHV will equip Shreveport residents with the skills they need to attract exciting employers and high paying jobs.”

Using federal funds made available through the CARES Act, the City of Shreveport will cover the cost of tuition for the entire first class of CodeSHV attendees — up to 100 participants in all.

Classes will meet virtually, given the need for social distance at this time.

Laptops will be made available to a limited number of students who need them. The first class will kick off in mid-November 2020 and run through March 2021.

Shreveport residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to apply.

The application is now live and accessible by clicking here.

