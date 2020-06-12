City of Shreveport launches website, citizens can track progress of police reform

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins and the City of Shreveport has launched a new website for citizens to track the progress on police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month.

We have launched a website for citizens to track the progress we are making as a community on policing reform, https://t.co/L9FhuoUoyV

(1) pic.twitter.com/syc5PTnGLk — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) June 12, 2020

“We have seen millions of Americans take to the streets, demanding policing reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said Friday.

“Hundreds of Shreveporters have peacefully protested and I want to thank each and every one of them and let them know that we are proud of them for the example that you are setting for our nation, and we are listening.”

“Today, we are launching WeHearYouShreveport.com. This website will be a single source where Shreveport citizens can track the progress we are making on police reform. It includes executive orders, policy changes, documents for review, and organizations that we are working and a status bar for each initiative. We will continually update this website as new measures are implemented, or more information is made available.”

City officials say the site also provides information related to the Shreveport Police Department’s policies and training, as well as an option for citizens to voice their concerns.

