City of Shreveport offering $100 incentive to people who get COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dozens of cities and states are offering incentives to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the City of Shreveport is now following the trend.

City officials say they will issue $100 to unvaccinated residents who get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Community vaccination locations will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at the A.B. Palmer and David Raines Community Centers.

According to the City of Shreveport, the first 250 people at each site will be eligible to receive $100. The funding for the vaccination incentive program comes from the American Rescue Plan.

“It is time for all of us in this community to take COVID-19 seriously and to do all that we can to preserve the future of this city,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“We are experiencing an alarming trend that puts the health and safety of our residents in jeopardy, but fortunately we have the tools needed to protect those we love by getting vaccinated.”

On Saturday, participants will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, administered by LSU Health Shreveport, and will pick up a $50 check on Wednesday, August 11 at Government Plaza.

The second vaccination will be provided at the same locations on Saturday, August 28. Program registrants will receive a second check for $50 at that time.

“You’re not just helping yourself by getting vaccinated, you are also helping your community,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Public Health Director.

“Getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way for us to move forward and get past this pandemic. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to the things we have grown accustomed to doing.”

To participate in the incentive program you must show a state-issued ID and proof of residency. You have to be at least 12 to be eligible to get vaccinated. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian that can present identification, verifying the minor’s age.