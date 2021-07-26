City of Shreveport opens cooling centers at SPAR facilities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has opened cooling centers at SPAR facilities

for residents to escape the heat.

The city says the centers hours of operation for the centers are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, as needed.

The cooling centers will have air conditioning, free bottled water, and designated seating areas.

The following community centers will serve as cooling centers:

A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th St.

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Dr.

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Ln.

Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter St.

Mamie Hicks Community Center – 200 Mayfair Dr.

Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Dr.