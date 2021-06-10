City of Shreveport plans to raise minimum wage to $13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport says after reviewing the operating budget for 2021, it is looking to raise the minimum wage for workers to $13 an hour.

“This is the first step in a comprehensive effort to improve the earning wage for city employees and to deliver better service to all of Shreveport,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“It will allow Shreveport to remain competitive and proactive, which helps us continue to advance our economy.”

The wage increase will require a budget amendment from the Shreveport City Council. According to city officials, the administration is planning to include a 2.75 percent raise for all non-civil service city employees, which amounts to $2.6 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal. In December 2020, the City provided a pay raise to civil service employees.

“The City of Shreveport is positioned to do something great,” said Mayor Perkins.

“I committed that I would do everything that I could to ensure that we address pay throughout the City of Shreveport and this plan outlines the commitment made.”

Additionally, this foundation will allow the City of Shreveport to move to a merit-based pay raise system in 2023.