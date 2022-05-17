SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We now know more details about the city’s plans to repurpose the Stageworks building in downtown Shreveport into a multi-sport facility.

City officials confirmed last week that SPAR is repurposing the building with renovations that will transform it into a multi-sport facility.

Officials say the venue at 400 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway will be capable of hosting any indoor sport that uses a wood floor, like basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and cheer competitions. Officials are hoping the facility will generate tax dollars from tourists, as well as bring in rental revenue.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says this building makeover is turning a liability into an asset both economically and socially.

“This is another opportunity for our young people to be engaged and do things for the City of Shreveport,” Perkins said. “A lot of our youth that have to travel to Dallas and Houston and all these other places, it allows them to play big basketball tournaments right here at home. It allows them to play big volleyball tournaments right here at home. So it’s not just an economic impact but its also a social impact, where we’re giving our youth something to do, something engaging and making it more affordable to do as well.”

The building served as the city’s convention center until the new Shreveport Convention Center opened on Caddo Street in 2006. When movie production picked up in the Shreveport area, Expo Hall was turned into a soundstage known as Stageworks.

Now the building, which currently houses a downtown unit of the Shreveport Police Department, has been mostly vacant for nearly six years. Shreveport Parks and Recreation Department will manage the renovated property.

According to the city, the renovations will be paid for through a combination of money from the city’s general fund and an insurance settlement of more than $1 million paid out for water damage caused in last year’s winter storms.

“We’ve got to realize that building just sitting there, and any building sitting there actually cost the citizens money,” Perkins said. “Even if we didn’t do anything with it, will still cost the citizens money. The fact that we are able to make this investment and we’ll be able to get a return on investment to pay for is really, really beneficial for our citizens.”

The renovations are expected to start next in June and cost an estimated $4.5 million to complete.