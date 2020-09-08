City of Shreveport sets new bulk collection schedule for Hurricane Laura debris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport’s Public Works team says it has concentrated its storm cleanup efforts in neighborhoods that were hit hardest by Hurricane Laura with downed trees.

Crews will continue to collect debris from the hardest-hit areas this week while also getting holiday garbage collection back on track, according to city officials.

The following bulk schedule will begin on Saturday, September 12th:

September 12-16: Monday garbage routes. The collection area includes Highland and South

Broadmoor, which were among the hardest-hit areas.

Monday garbage routes. The collection area includes Highland and South Broadmoor, which were among the hardest-hit areas. September 17- 23 : Thursday garbage routes. The collection area includes MLK, North

Highland, and Jefferson Page Road.

: Thursday garbage routes. The collection area includes MLK, North Highland, and Jefferson Page Road. September 24 -30 : Tuesday garbage routes. The collection area includes Cedar Grove, Southern

Hills, Spring Lake, and Southern Trace.

: Tuesday garbage routes. The collection area includes Cedar Grove, Southern Hills, Spring Lake, and Southern Trace. October 1 -7: Friday garbage routes. The collection area includes Sunset Acres, Southern

Hills and Dean Road.

City officials say citizens should have debris on the street by the first date of the advertised cleanup for their area. Yard waste should be separated from other bulk pick-up items.

To remain in compliance with the City of Shreveport code of ordinances, yard waste should be cut into no longer than 6 feet in length and no more than 8 inches in diameter.

Trees cut by contractors need to be disposed of by the contractor and not put at the street for the City to pick up. Please go to shreveportla.gov to check out the schedule for your neighborhood.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.