City of Shreveport to celebrate MLK Day by food drive through January

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Monday announced the city’s alternative to the traditional day of service in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr.’ legacy.

Instead, the City of Shreveport will hold a food drive to support the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Perkins said.

Beginning Monday, each city department will collect food through the end of the month.

“We might not be able to celebrate the MLK Day of Service like normal, but we can always follow the principles Dr. King embodied,” Perkins said.