City of Shreveport to hold groundbreaking ceremony for $36.5M project at T.L. Amiss Water Treatment Plant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a $36.5 million project at the T.L. Amiss Water Treatment Plant Thursday morning.

“An investment into our aging infrastructure is essential to ensure our citizens have access to

reliable drinking water,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement Wednesday.

“We want to be proactive in maintaining and improving our water system.”

The Ozone and Process Improvements Project includes:

Replacement of the aged ozone generation and feed equipment, which will provide

increased capacity and reliability for the treatment of the water’s taste and odor.

Renovation of the service pump station, which was built in the 1930s. This will restore deteriorated parts of the building as well as repurpose space for more effective use.

Installation of new backwash and high service pumps to increase reliability and capacity of these systems.

Modifications to piping and electrical systems across the plant site.

Ozone is one of the most effective disinfectants in drinking water and it must be generated on-site. It helps with taste, odor control, and the killing of microorganisms.

“We learned in February how critical it is to have a reliable water system,” Water and Sewerage Director,William Daniel said.

“The completion of this project will guarantee a more efficient system to deliver safe drinking water to our residents.”

The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m., Amiss is Shreveport’s primary source of drinking water and the project is expected to be completed by July 2023.