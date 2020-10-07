City of Shreveport to suspend curbside recycling until new company is selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Curbside recycling will be temporarily suspended for residents in the City of Shreveport.

According to the City of Shreveport, the suspension will go into effect on Saturday. The collection of the $2.50 recycling fee will also be suspended after recycling services stop.

The city’s recycling contract with Republic Services, the company that does the curbside pickup of recyclables will expire on Friday.

Pratt Industries, the company that recycles the materials, provided notice last month that its single-stream recycling facility would close Friday as well.

The City is in the process of requesting proposals for the collection and disposal of recyclable material.

The Recycle RFP began advertising last month at www.shreveportla.gov/solicitations and the deadline for submission is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13th.

“We are hopeful that we will find a vendor based upon the RFP. Otherwise, recyclables will be sent to Woolworth Road Landfill until we acquire another contract,” CAO Henry Whitehorn said in a statement Wednesday.

While working to secure a new recycler, the Public Works Solid Waste Department will collect the recyclable materials as trash.



“We are asking everyone to place all of their waste in the green trash cans until a new contract is in place,” Public Works Director Gary Norman said.

“This will help Solid Waste be more efficient in collecting the trash.”



Customers with questions regarding recycling should call, (318) 673-5510.

