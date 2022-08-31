

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system.

According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the state to issue a boil advisory for the entire system after the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system during a routine inspection.

“Water Department officials do not believe that the northern portion of the city has been impacted but are issuing a system-wide boil advisory out of an abundance of caution,” the statement says. “The system is in compliance with microbiological testing and the results haven’t given any indication of contamination.”

It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another)

City officials were not able to provide a timeline for repairs. They say the boil advisory is expected to be lifted once the repairs are made and tests show satisfactory results.