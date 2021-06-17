City offices in NWLA to close early Friday for Juneteenth holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cities around Northwest Louisiana have announced that they will be closing at noon Friday for Juneteenth.

The city of Shreveport and Natchitoches sent out statements letting everyone know that all public offices will be closed Friday for the holiday.

This comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards declared Juneteenth as a legal state holiday allowing all state offices to close at noon on June 18.

In honor of Juneteenth, there will be plenty of activities and festivals going on around the ArkLaTex to celebrate the national holiday.