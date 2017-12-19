City offices to close for Christmas, trash collection routes altered

Breaking News
City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

Trash collection on Dec. 25 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of Christmas will run as follows:

  • Monday routes will run on Tuesday, Dec. 26
  • Tuesday routes will run on Wednesday Dec. 27
  • Wednesday routes will run on Thursday Dec. 28
  • Thursday routes will run on Friday, Dec. 29
  • Friday routes will run on Saturday, Dec. 30

