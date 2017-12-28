City offices to close for New Year’s holiday, trash routes altered

City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
Trash collection on Jan. 1 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of New Year’s Day will run as follows:
- Monday routes will run on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
- Tuesday routes will run on Wednesday Jan. 3.
- Wednesday routes will run on Thursday Jan. 4.
- Thursday routes will run on Friday, Jan. 5.
- Friday routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 6.