Breaking News
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana

City offices to close for New Year’s holiday, trash routes altered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Happy New Year 12.28.17_1514473350683.PNG.jpg

City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. 

Trash collection on Jan. 1 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of New Year’s Day will run as follows:     

  • Monday routes will run on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
  • Tuesday routes will run on Wednesday Jan. 3.
  • Wednesday routes will run on Thursday Jan. 4. 
  • Thursday routes will run on Friday, Jan. 5.
  • Friday routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss